According to Alan Nixon writing for The Sun, West Ham are in pole position regarding a move for Blackburn Rovers’ prolific striker Adam Armstrong.

23-year-old Armstrong has exploded this season and is the main driving force of Tony Mowbray’s side.

He has 17 goals for Rovers this season and is easily tipped to break through the 20-goal barrier sooner rather than later.

Nixon and Premier League interest

Writing for The Sun, Nixon said that the Hammers did “consider” a significant “£8m bid” for the former Newcastle United youngster but decided against is.

Instead, the Londoners decided to take stock and keep an eye on the lethal frontman across the rest of the season.

Nixon also adds that West Ham are not alone in their interest in Armstrong. Rather, they are part of a Premier League trio including fellow Londoners Fulham and Merseyside outfit Everton.

Nixon says cards favour West Ham move

Whilst there has been no official move from any of the Premier League trio, Nixon writes that it is West Ham who is out in front.

What is thought to be giving Moyes’ Hammers this advantage is how they will view him after the completion of a move.

Nixon writes that Everton and Fulham “are keen” on Blackburn hotshot Armstrong but “both see him as a squad man just now.”

That would seem to indicate that West Ham has other plans for the 17-goal striker that involve a closer relationship to the first-team and playing time.

Blackburn will sell him, writes Nixon, if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League this season.

Is West Ham the best place for Adam Armstrong if he leaves Blackburn Rovers this summer?