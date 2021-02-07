Newcastle United must be kicking themselves when they look at two of their former youngster, Ivan Toney and Adam Armstrong, ripping up the Championship.

The lethal duo have 39 goals between them; Toney leading the way with 22 to Armstrong’s 17.

It is the latter who is in the news at the moment with The Sun’s Alan Nixon saying that West Ham are looking to snap him up on a summer transfer.

Adam Armstrong – who is he?

Local lad Armstrong, who hails from West Denton, came up through the ranks at the Magpies after signing for them as a youngster in 2006.

Eight years after joining the Toon, the striker was moved into the senior squad picture in 2014.

What followed was a series of loan move out of St James’ Park to Coventry (July2015-May 2015), Barnsley (August 2016-May 2017), Bolton (July 2017-January 2018) and Blackburn (January 2018-May 2018).

A permanent move to Rovers followed that summer for an undisclosed fee. It’s mot that he didn’t make the breakthrough on Tyneside, he featured in 21 first team games after shining for the Under-23s with 17 goals and five assists in 26 games.

What does Alan Nixon say?

Nixon writes in an article published online, that David Moyes has instructed “West Ham scouts to track Blackburn hotshot Adam Armstrong” as the Hammers prepare “a summer bid” for the free-scoring 23-year-old.

Nixon also adds that Moyes “likes” Armstrong and that the Londoners “considered an £8m offer in the January window”

What stopped Moyes making a move for Armstrong in January was prudence. The Hammers boss wanted to check out Armstrong more thoroughly to see if he was worth the £10m asking price that Blackburn are said to want.

Nixon says that Blackburn will sell Armstrong this summer if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Will Blackburn be seeing the last of Adam Armstrong as West Ham sniff around?