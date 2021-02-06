Thanks to their previous owner, Hong Kong businessman Au Yeung Wai Kay, Wigan were placed into administration last season.

It was a decision that, once actioned at the end of last season, relegated them to League One.

It also sparked a ‘fire sale’ as club property was sold and young players were bought by sides higher up the league ladder.

Wigan Athletic – the situation now

Despite enthusiasm from Gerald Krasner that Wigan would be out of administration by the end of October, things aren’t that rosy.

Takeover talks have advanced and fallen down at the last hurdle. Seven months down the line and there is still no sign of administration finally being over.

Talks are still ongoing and there is much talk of Bahraini interest going forward amongst SIX interested parties said to be vying to take over the Latics.

The situation has led to many questions and one has come from this Wigan Athletic fan on Twitter.

@reluctantnicko Any Latics takeover news tomorrow? Are the Bahrainis GFH who were at Leeds? — #saveWAFC (@instalatics) February 6, 2021

GFH and the Leeds United link

GFH were previous owners at Leeds United. The only thing that Whites fans would give them any degree of credit for would be ridding the club of Ken Bates.

That’s about it though. They made a statement purchase of Crewe Alexandra midfielder Luke Murphy, paying £1m for him.

They were a Bahraini investment bank but what they knew about banking didn’t translate to what there is to know about football. Leeds United fans were glad when they were bought out…only to then discover the joys of Massimo Cellino.

The above tweet tagged in Sun reporter Alan Nixon and this was his quoted reply:

Things are moving. But not a story in it yet. Don’t know Bahrainis are or if they have a past here. https://t.co/DSTmou1shK — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 6, 2021

Nixon says he is not aware of who the Bahraini interest comes from or even if the have had any past interest in UK football.

However, if it’s GFH Capital then many Leeds United fans would agree with this sentiment: