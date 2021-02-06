Despite not having had a permanent manager for coming up to six weeks, Sheffield Wednesday have been much better a side since the sacking of Tony Pulis.

Interim manager, Neil Thompson, has steadied the ship and the Owls have begun to take flight. They had one loss from their five previous games and had put together four wins.

That all crumbled today at Millwall.

Despite all the off-field shenanigans, it looked quite rosy today in London against Millwall.

Early goal but old story for the Owls

Wednesday fluttered into a 1-0 lead thanks to a reborn Callum Paterson who climbed off the floor to stab the ball over Millwall’s Bartosz Bialkowski.

Even when Kenneth Zohore levelled just before half-time from the spot, after a Joel Pelupessey foul on Ryan Leonard, things didn’t look to be too bad.

The second-half told its own story as Wednesday reverted to Garry Monk-type. Millwall scored three more goals through Scott Malone, Ben Thompson and Tom Bradshaw to round out a comprehensive home win.

Sheffield Wednesday fans comment as Owls fold in London

It wasn’t a pretty capitulation; they tend not to be. But the Owls were well and truly plucked and their fans were quick to comment on this.

Here are some comments from disappointed Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Brainless foul from Pelupessy undid all the really good work of the first half. But you simply cannot wilt like that – utterly abysmal after the equaliser. Inexplicable when we were so good for the opening 30 mins. Write it off quickly and go again. #swfc — Peter Hanson (@PeterHanson89) February 6, 2021

Probably don’t want to get too worked up but it’s obvious we are a fragile team that needs more steel in it in the summer. We just have to move on and forget today. #SWFC — ChegTheOwl1867 (@COwl1867) February 6, 2021

Our squad is not physically or mentally strong enough to go on a sustained good run. We have seen defeats like today's before. The squad can be capable of winning some games though. The question is whether they can be good enough to win the games we need to stay up? #swfc — WarOfTheMonsterTruck (@SheffWedWOTMT) February 6, 2021

#swfc millwall are a poor side, should have finished them off in the first half, but you could see it coming second half — Chris (@ozzie18674) February 6, 2021

Wasted opportunity today Millwall were much stronger in 2nd half #swfc really struggled to play the kind of football they had played in first half #wawaw Mr Chansiri I shall leave you to sort this mess out. After all you got #swfc in this mess promotion seems very unlikely #WAWAW — Jim Hope 1867 (@SheffieldGrad) February 6, 2021

Millwall had won 1 game at home all season, we all knew what was going to happen !! #SWFC — James Kelly (@vizh_21) February 6, 2021

The consistency of this squads inconsistency still there, can take a-hard fought defeat yes, but when in front to collapse like that is scandalous we can’t score more than a goal quite often so can’t be shipping 3/4 like that… #swfc 🦉 — Matt Scholey (@matt_scholey) February 6, 2021

Those who get carried away with a few odd goal wins here and there either haven't been watching Wednesday long enough yet or they haven't been paying enough attention. #swfc Just hope we can somehow win enough pts to stay up. — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) February 6, 2021

Oh the joys of being a #swfc fan eh. Need to move on from this quickly…Thankfully next game is midweek vs bottom Wycombe – we NEED to win this. Draw no good – victory a must if we are to survive. #swfc #wawaw — Daniel Buckley (@EuseOwl) February 6, 2021

Serious question…can anyone remember the last time since that first season under Carlos, that #SWFC had any sort of consistency? — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) February 6, 2021

Tuesday sees a chance of redemption for Wednesday. They face bottom club Wycombe Wanderers in one of those clichéd ‘six-pointers’.

Will Sheffield Wednesday put Wycombe to the sword on Tuesday or will they be beaten?