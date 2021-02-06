Despite not having had a permanent manager for coming up to six weeks, Sheffield Wednesday have been much better a side since the sacking of Tony Pulis.

Interim manager, Neil Thompson, has steadied the ship and the Owls have begun to take flight. They had one loss from their five previous games and had put together four wins.

That all crumbled today at Millwall.

Despite all the off-field shenanigans, it looked quite rosy today in London against Millwall.

Early goal but old story for the Owls

Jacques Feeney/Getty Images Sport

Wednesday fluttered into a 1-0 lead thanks to a reborn Callum Paterson who climbed off the floor to stab the ball over Millwall’s Bartosz Bialkowski.

Even when Kenneth Zohore levelled just before half-time from the spot, after a Joel Pelupessey foul on Ryan Leonard, things didn’t look to be too bad.

The second-half told its own story as Wednesday reverted to Garry Monk-type. Millwall scored three more goals through Scott Malone, Ben Thompson and Tom Bradshaw to round out a comprehensive home win.

Sheffield Wednesday fans comment as Owls fold in London

Jacques Feeney/Getty Images Sport

It wasn’t a pretty capitulation; they tend not to be. But the Owls were well and truly plucked and their fans were quick to comment on this.

Here are some comments from disappointed Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Tuesday sees a chance of redemption for Wednesday. They face bottom club Wycombe Wanderers in one of those clichéd ‘six-pointers’.

Will Sheffield Wednesday put Wycombe to the sword on Tuesday or will they be beaten?

Wednesday win.

Owls three points.

Wycombe win.

Another Owls folding.