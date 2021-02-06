Swindon Town’s miserable week continued with a 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town at home today.

Off-the-field problems have clouded over the County Ground over the past few days and the Robins failed to give their fans something to cheer about today.

Shrewsbury took the lead on 34 minutes through Blackburn Rovers loanee Harry Chapman and that was enough for the three points.

It was a tough past transfer window for Swindon and they lost Matt Smith and Diallang Jaiyesimi on deadline day. They seem a striker short and lack that cutting edge at the moment.

The pressure could start to mount on John Sheridan with the Wiltshire club in the relegation zone. He is an experienced boss but his side have won just twice in seven games in 2021.

Some fans are getting on his back after today’s disappointing result. Here is how they have reacted on Twitter to their loss to Shrewsbury-

We all know Sheridan ain’t good enough and he needs to go just look at his previous clubs .but power can only afford to shop at Aldi’s not Waitrose — Royal😎1965 (@1965Royal) February 6, 2021

Nonsensical post match ramblings from Sheridan. Has to go. #stfc — Richard Young (@Reeesh75) February 6, 2021

Listening to Sheridan's post match interviews😴 broken record springs to mind. #STFC — Cen Box (@BENJSCOX) February 6, 2021

Sheridan throwing everyone under the bus at the moment, first Conroy now Cassidy! Throw the guy a mirror because he is the problem. 🦖#stfc — Abigail ♡ (@abi_footner) February 6, 2021

Power bought Sheridan with one objective, to keep us up. He’s clearly not capable of it. Given that is there any chance Power will make a switch? If only one member of the local media had had the chance to ask him that question this week and done so… #stfc — Matt Arnold (@HaroldFlem) February 6, 2021

If we still employ Sheridan by Monday then that’s season over and we are guaranteed down. #STFC — Dan Adams (@DanAdams09) February 6, 2021

@BBCWiltsSport – How can Sheridan defend his tactics after that ? 2 experienced players not being used, Caddis & Grant… Why ? Seems the players on pitch don't want to play for him either ….Get rid before more damage done 🙏 #stfc — Sue (@girlfootball) February 6, 2021

Are you still behind John Sheridan, Swindon fans?