Swindon Town’s miserable week continued with a 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town at home today. 

Off-the-field problems have clouded over the County Ground over the past few days and the Robins failed to give their fans something to cheer about today.

Shrewsbury took the lead on 34 minutes through Blackburn Rovers loanee Harry Chapman and that was enough for the three points.

It was a tough past transfer window for Swindon and they lost Matt Smith and Diallang Jaiyesimi on deadline day. They seem a striker short and lack that cutting edge at the moment.

The pressure could start to mount on John Sheridan with the Wiltshire club in the relegation zone. He is an experienced boss but his side have won just twice in seven games in 2021.

Some fans are getting on his back after today’s disappointing result. Here is how they have reacted on Twitter to their loss to Shrewsbury-

