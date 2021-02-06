Plymouth Argyle let a two-goal lead slip late on against Portsmouth this afternoon. 

The Pilgrims went 2-0 up at Fratton Park on 82 minutes when their top scorer Luke Jephcott scored his second. However, the hosts fought back through goals from Ronan Curtis and James Bolton to steal a point.

It is a tough result to take for Ryan Lowe’s side especially with it looking like they were cruising to the win.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Sport

Plymouth have been in impressive form in League One over recent times and remain unbeaten in six games.

They again showed they are capable of causing teams serious problems but need to cancel out the defensive mistakes.

Lowe’s men are 12th in the league table after their strong run of results and are only six points off the Play-Offs, which would have been four if they’d won today.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to Portsmouth’s late fightback-

Thoughts on that one, Plymouth fans?

Disappointed

Take the positives