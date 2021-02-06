Plymouth Argyle let a two-goal lead slip late on against Portsmouth this afternoon.

The Pilgrims went 2-0 up at Fratton Park on 82 minutes when their top scorer Luke Jephcott scored his second. However, the hosts fought back through goals from Ronan Curtis and James Bolton to steal a point.

It is a tough result to take for Ryan Lowe’s side especially with it looking like they were cruising to the win.

Plymouth have been in impressive form in League One over recent times and remain unbeaten in six games.

They again showed they are capable of causing teams serious problems but need to cancel out the defensive mistakes.

Lowe’s men are 12th in the league table after their strong run of results and are only six points off the Play-Offs, which would have been four if they’d won today.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to Portsmouth’s late fightback-

Gutted with that but we go again Tuesday! Still undefeated in the league this year and we moved up in the table. Niall Ennis looks a great player too! Watts has had a shocker but Could redeem himself on tuesday #pafc — Ollie Bishop (@BishopOllie) February 6, 2021

Felt we played well up until the last 5 mins against a very good Pompey side, 2 points dropped though. Need to cut out giving away such sloppy goals away. Why oh why didn’t Watts just put the ball into row Z I’ll never know, Let’s go again Tuesday v Accrington #pafc — josh ladlow (@JLadlow8) February 6, 2021

Really don’t know what to say after watching the Dockyard Derby today. 2-0 up with eight minutes left and we take Jephcott off after he scored both goals. Two goals in two minutes for Pompey then followed. Very curious to see what Ryan Lowe says about the game.#pafc #EFL — Toby McLuskie (@tobymcluskie9) February 6, 2021

You can see that at the moment we are a good team. Next development is to be a very good team. Our players are youngsters, they'll learn #pafc — strictlyplymouth (@MrsFoxtrotwhisk) February 6, 2021

I don't think anybody should be blaming Lowe, with the substitutions hindsight is a fine thing, I agreed with them at the time, as a manager you can't cater for the error that Watts made, we were in charge until that point & like a pin to a balloon it popped our confidence. #pafc — Cobi Budge (@cobibudge1) February 6, 2021

2-0 up with five minutes to go. Felt like a defeat. Gutted ☹️#pafc — William Avery (@wfavery) February 6, 2021

Should have won that 100%! Think gaffer changed the formation when he took jephcott off. Would have took a point from this game at the beginning but knowing we was 0-2 up with 8 mins to go should have won! #pafc — Sarah Mason-Palmer (@Macy___93) February 6, 2021

Ahh the pain of supporting Argyle strikes again #pafc — Jack Beatty (@JackBeatty28) February 6, 2021

