Charlton Athletic are back to winning ways after their 2-0 win away at Rochdale this afternoon. 

The Addicks went into the game on the back of their disappointing midweek defeat to promotion rivals Portsmouth at home but Lee Bowyer got the response he wanted from his side.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Sport

First-half goals from Chuks Aneke and Deji Oshilaja meant the London club had done all their work before the interval.

Probably the most pleasing thing for Charlton today was their fact they kept a clean sheet against a Rochdale side who have been free-scoring this season.

The Addicks have risen back into the Play-Offs after their satisfying win in the North West and have gone two points above Accrington Stanley and Sunderland, both of whom drew today.

