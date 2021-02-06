Charlton Athletic are back to winning ways after their 2-0 win away at Rochdale this afternoon.

The Addicks went into the game on the back of their disappointing midweek defeat to promotion rivals Portsmouth at home but Lee Bowyer got the response he wanted from his side.

First-half goals from Chuks Aneke and Deji Oshilaja meant the London club had done all their work before the interval.

Probably the most pleasing thing for Charlton today was their fact they kept a clean sheet against a Rochdale side who have been free-scoring this season.

The Addicks have risen back into the Play-Offs after their satisfying win in the North West and have gone two points above Accrington Stanley and Sunderland, both of whom drew today.

Here is how the Charlton fans reacted on Twitter to their win over Rochdale-

Love it. Great threat up top with stockley and chuks well supported by Millar and shinnie. Dj looked decent off the bench. Solid at the back and don't want to see maatsen replacing purrington anytime soon — Aaron Phillips (@Cmchunk62) February 6, 2021

The boss got everything spot on today 👏🏻👏🏻 LEE LEE LEE BOWYER!. 🔴⚪ #cafc pic.twitter.com/YLfx5S6J5N — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) February 6, 2021

Much improved performance and looked in total control most of the game 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #cafc — Chris Jones (@chrisjones_1982) February 6, 2021

High press and not sitting back on a lead, would've had so many points on the board had we adopted that attitude in other games that have passed, every man today 👏👏👏 #cafc — paul (@paulthecab) February 6, 2021

A very good, comfortable win. Lovely stuff #CAFC 🔴⚪️⚽️ — Ben Pearce (@Ben_Pearce21) February 6, 2021

Good win. Stick with that formation and front two! Liam Millar has to play all the time 👏👏👏 #cafc — Ian Catley (@CatleyIan) February 6, 2021

No reason why we shouldn’t be getting 12 points from the next 4 games if we want to be getting automatics #cafc — Jack Clark (@J_Clark_97) February 6, 2021

Great win today. Could have scored more but also good to get a clean sheet as well. #cafc — Lynne Pettyfer 🔶 (@Confettilady) February 6, 2021

Chuks and Stockley have to start again next week, they bullied the centre half’s all afternoon #cafc — Dan (@CAFCKidman) February 6, 2021

Impressed by that today, Charlton fans?