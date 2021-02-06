Birmingham City lost 3-2 at Bournemouth in the Championship today.

Birmingham City have dropped into the relegation zone with defeat at Bournemouth today. Aitor Karanka side looked to be on the mend when they took a first-half lead through Scott Hogan, but that would soon be cancelled out by Arnaut Danjuma.

Jack Wilshere then put the Cherries in front after the break before Hogan scored his second. Philip Billing would score the winning goal for Bournemouth though, with Birmingham now having won one of their last 10 in the Championship.

One player took a lot of criticism from Birmingham City fans today, and that was Mikel San Jose. The Spaniard made his 20th Championship appearance of the season today and had another poor game.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say about his performance today:

Im sorry I disagree. We didn't lose because they were better than us. We lost because AK can't read the game. MSJ offered little to nothing and his "marking" cost us the 3rd yet karanka kept him on. Their backline was primed for Juke/Cosgrove yet look at what time he subbed them — Sam Connolly (@samconnolly2901) February 6, 2021

Biggest question mark comes as to why Karanka brought off Hogan and leaving MSJ on the pitch… poor decisions and has cost us a point. #bcfc — nick (@nick_allan1) February 6, 2021

MSJ terrible. Not enough energy for CM and looks a bit lost at CB too. #BCFC — Matt🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MattJewsbury) February 6, 2021

We’re making Danjuma look like Messi and MSJ should’ve come off instead of Sunjic. We’re awful at the back and this is becoming another unbelievably frustrating game #BCFC — Graham Woodward (@GOWoodward) February 6, 2021

I’m not going on Facebook with this opinion but we didn’t lose because of Karanka today, it was because MSJ and Dean both had a lapse moment and they both cost us. We looked like a completely different team today but with that said it looks like it’s too little too late #bcfc — Mark (@MarfsBack) February 6, 2021

I rated San Jose for the first few games. But he needs to be dropped. As does Sunjic. If he’s going 4-3-3 – I would have loved to have seen Gardner / Harper / Crowley. But hey ho. #bcfc — Andy Lovell (@MyNoseisBlue) February 6, 2021

San Jose may have been a good player in years gone by, but fail to see any of that in the time he has been here IMO #BCFC — Trevor Willis (@Trevbcfc) February 6, 2021