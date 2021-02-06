Birmingham City lost 3-2 at Bournemouth in the Championship today.

Birmingham City have dropped into the relegation zone with defeat at Bournemouth today. Aitor Karanka side looked to be on the mend when they took a first-half lead through Scott Hogan, but that would soon be cancelled out by Arnaut Danjuma.

Jack Wilshere then put the Cherries in front after the break before Hogan scored his second. Philip Billing would score the winning goal for Bournemouth though, with Birmingham now having won one of their last 10 in the Championship.

One player took a lot of criticism from Birmingham City fans today, and that was Mikel San Jose. The Spaniard made his 20th Championship appearance of the season today and had another poor game.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say about his performance today: