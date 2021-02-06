Hull City fell to a 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon. 

A late goal from winger Jonny Smith has given the hosts a huge three points to boost their survival hopes.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Sport

Grant McCann’s side went into the game looking to bounce back from their Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Lincoln City in midweek but struggled to break down the battling Brewers.

In-form midfielder Greg Docherty smashed the cross-bar in the second-half for the Tigers but that was the closest they came to scoring.

Hull have lost their place at the top of the League One table this weekend to Lincoln City after they beat Gillingham last night.

Promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic have all also recorded wins this afternoon meaning McCann’s men will be looking over their shoulders.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to the loss to Burton-

