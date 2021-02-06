Hull City fell to a 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon.

A late goal from winger Jonny Smith has given the hosts a huge three points to boost their survival hopes.

Grant McCann’s side went into the game looking to bounce back from their Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Lincoln City in midweek but struggled to break down the battling Brewers.

In-form midfielder Greg Docherty smashed the cross-bar in the second-half for the Tigers but that was the closest they came to scoring.

Hull have lost their place at the top of the League One table this weekend to Lincoln City after they beat Gillingham last night.

Promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic have all also recorded wins this afternoon meaning McCann’s men will be looking over their shoulders.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to the loss to Burton-

In all my years watching City, this was one of the more predictable results. #HCAFC — 🎗John O’Brien🎗 (@obrien_john) February 6, 2021

God help us against Lincoln and Donny in the coming weeks. Absolutely spineless, get him out #hcafc — Benedict🎗 (@BFerraby7) February 6, 2021

McCann is the least likeable City manager of my 20 years of supporting. Couldn’t motivate a river to flow downhill. #hcafc — Kendrew (@JoshKendrew) February 6, 2021

All the McCann lovers are very quiet tonight, what happened to the McCann tactical masterclass? #hcafc — DMG9785 (@dmg9785) February 6, 2021

Got what we deserved from that performance. Really poor from the first minute. The type of performance that we have seen too much of this season, Fleetwood, shrews, A Stanley away. Only Docherty comes out with any credit. Makes Tuesday even bigger #hcafc — Luke Walker (@LukeWalk567) February 6, 2021

I still don’t get why McCann didn’t push for a striker we literally needed one #hcafc — Anniel (@annielnkw) February 6, 2021

That was a textbook McCann team performance, straight from last season. From early on it was obviously not working, but no vision or ability to change things. Too many players well under par. Odd to take Crowley off. I now really fear Tuesday. #hcafc — Andy Medcalf 🎗️ (@AndyMedcalf) February 6, 2021

Did City deserve to lose?