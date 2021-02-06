Millwall beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall hosted a rejuvenated Sheffield Wednesday side today, and it was the visitors who took an early lead.

Callum Paterson scored his sixth Championship goal of the season after 10 minutes but Kenneth Zohore would equalise from the spot before half-time.

After the second-half, Sheffield Wednesday started to crumble. Scott Malone scored the first of three second-half goals for Millwall, with Ben Thompson and Tom Bradshaw chipping in.

It was another forgetful performance for Sheffield Wednesday and one name that came under scrutiny was Adam Reach.

The 28-year-old has under-performed this season and fans are starting to ask a lot of questions about his commitment on the pitch.

See what some of these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Reach’s performance today: