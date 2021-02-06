Millwall beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall hosted a rejuvenated Sheffield Wednesday side today, and it was the visitors who took an early lead.

Callum Paterson scored his sixth Championship goal of the season after 10 minutes but Kenneth Zohore would equalise from the spot before half-time.

After the second-half, Sheffield Wednesday started to crumble. Scott Malone scored the first of three second-half goals for Millwall, with Ben Thompson and Tom Bradshaw chipping in.

It was another forgetful performance for Sheffield Wednesday and one name that came under scrutiny was Adam Reach.

The 28-year-old has under-performed this season and fans are starting to ask a lot of questions about his commitment on the pitch.

See what some of these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Reach’s performance today:

What did reach do at Bournemouth to get a start today and again he’s done absolutely nothing. He doesn’t deserve to play. Get him off #swfc along with Pelupessy — Dean Missere (@DeanMissere) February 6, 2021

Good to see some proactive substitutes but consistently poorly-performing players like Reach & Pelupessey continue to be rewarded with game-time #swfc — Tony (@Tony__SWFC) February 6, 2021

Get reach on the wing or off the pitch!!! #swfc — James Saint (@JamesBSaint) February 6, 2021

Adam Reach is an absolute bottle job!!!! 🤬

It's EVERY single challenge — Matt Johnson (@mattjohns1978) February 6, 2021

Really want to get behind NT as it’s best football we’ve played for years. But the substitutions this game have been dreadful. Pelupessy should’ve been brought off at half time. We lacked pace up front so we should’ve brought windass on then. Why is reach still playing? #swfc — Charlie Cassidy (@CharlieCassid20) February 6, 2021

Need to get Shaw on for Reach. Looking lightweight in the middle of the park Reach has gone missing. #swfc — Lewis Widdowson (@LMWiddowson) February 6, 2021