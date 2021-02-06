QPR beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Championship today.

QPR hosted Blackburn Rovers on the back of some good form. Mark Warburton after coming close to losing his job last month had claimed three wins from his previous four before today.

Today was another tough challenge in the Championship. Blackburn Rovers are one of the more prolific teams in the division but the QPR defence stayed watertight, and it was a defender who scored the opening goal for QPR.

Yoann Barbet scored just his second goal for QPR, seeing his shot ricochet into the back of the Blackburn Rovers net – the Frenchman has now featured in all 27 of QPR’s Championship games this season and has quietly become a fan favourite.

Signing ahead of last season, he made just 27 Championship appearances across the whole of last season owing to injury, but has really stepped up this time round.

See what these QPR fans had to say about his performance today:

I LOVE YOANN BARBET — Theo Lloyd-Hughes (@theodore_LH) February 6, 2021

Barbet you french god 😍 — ben shiolou (@benshiolou12) February 6, 2021

GIVE BARBET A NEW CONTRACT HES ACTUALLY GOATED — Finn QPR 🤳🏻 (@Finn_QPR) February 6, 2021

Class from Barbet — Chris Chapman (@ChrisChapman10) February 6, 2021

Barbet having a laugh round the corner of the pitch only to score a couple of minutes later. Incredible 2nd half by him. (So far) — Aitor 🌧 (@LondonR) February 6, 2021

Barbet and dickie been class today! — sonnyStacks (@StacksSonny) February 6, 2021

Barbet’s been excellent today and most of this season to be fair. Very underrated player for us. #QPR — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) February 6, 2021