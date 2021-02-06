Nottingham Forest won 2-0 at Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest headed to bottom club Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon. Having signed late last month, Chris Hughton handed Glenn Murray his first start for Nottingham Forest – and what a goal he’d go on to score.

It was the 37-year-old’s lob that saw Forest take the lead after just seven minutes, scoring again from the spot in the second-half with Anthony Knockaert sealing it towards the end.

Having arrived off the back of a contested spell at Watford, Murray became an equally contested signing for Nottingham Forest.

Hughton having worked with the striker at Brighton thought he could add to his Nottingham Forest side and today he’s been proved right.

Murray could yet prove influential in Forest securing a comfortable finish in the Championship this season, and plenty of Nottingham Forest fans praised Murray after today:

Glenn Murray is clearly the Zlatan of the Championship #nffc — Wiklo (@adamwiklo) February 6, 2021

There's a direct correlation between those who said Murray is too old and those whose football knowledge is based off career mode #NFFC — Dan Murr (@murr_dan) February 6, 2021

We’ve been missing that goal scoring instinct that Murray showed. Saw the lob was on, went for it first time. Onwards and upwards #nffc — James Keightley (@JamesKeightley) February 6, 2021

Murray doesn’t look 37 #NFFC — Garibaldi Red (@UK_Letter_box) February 6, 2021

Get in! Grabban has some proper competition at last. — Dan Shaw (@danthenshaw) February 6, 2021

He’s too old to score goals … so say the haters & moaners 💁🏼‍♀️🤷🏻‍♂️😂😂 — Rollojase (@rollojase) February 6, 2021

Let’s goooo! This is why we got him!!! — Famez (@Faamezz) February 6, 2021