Sheffield Wednesday are on an upturn at the moment. All this despite not having a permanent manager since late December.

Results have been much kinder since Tony Pulis’ sacking, even if their position in the table hasn’t changed.

Wednesday still sit 23rd in the table but they are closing the gap to the teams out of the drop zone.

Since Pulis was sacked by Chansiri, after just 10 games in charge, Wednesday have only lost one game in the Championship.

That span of five games has seen four wins and that 2-0 loss against Coventry City.

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday – Paterson revival

It was always going to be a scrap for Wednesday against a durable Millwall side who are capable of mixing it with most of the Championship sides on their day.

It was Wednesday who took the lead at the New Den with Callum Paterson netting his second of the week:

Paterson’s goal puts him on six for the season and gives Wednesday that hope that they can drag themselves clear of the sucking mire of the relegation places.

Here’s what some Sheffield Wednesday fans said after going ahead vs Millwall at the New Den.

Sheffield Wednesday fans comment after leading at Millwall

Come on, Wedensday…grab a 2nd before the inevitable Millwall fightback. They probably won't be this bad all game. #SWFC — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) February 6, 2021

I do love Patos goals. Proper goals. #swfc — Ben (@owlsfan83) February 6, 2021

Patterson scores some of the worst goals I’ve ever seen. I love him x #swfc — Andy Dunn (@andydunn74) February 6, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen I think we may actually have a working striker partnership at S6. In the 3 games they have started together:

Kachunga – 3 assists (technically Bournemouth didn't count as an assist but given he forced the error it should)

Paterson – 2 goals #SWFC — Owls Analytics (@AnalyticsOwls) February 6, 2021

Whisper it quietly, but pelupessy is having a right game #swfc — Christian Evans (@ci_evo92) February 6, 2021

Was Pulis really #swfc manager, or was that just another wierd lockdown dream? — Maurice Leahy (@mockyyork) February 6, 2021

However, early happiness soon turned a little sourer as Millwall levelled from the spot after Joel Pelupessey pulled down Millwall’s Ryan Leonard. Kenneth Zohore made no mistake from 12-yards out.

The scored at half-time was 1-1 in a game where three points would be vitally important for the Owls.

Will Sheffield Wednesday escape relegation this season or are they doomed?