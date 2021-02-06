41 days without a permanent manager. Fans clamouring for the owner to clear out and leave. Things are definitely not good at Sheffield Wednesday.

That 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table only tells a partial tale. A lot is going on away from the pitch.

Sheffield Wednesday – not just on-pitch worries

In fairness, interim/caretaker manager Neil Thompson has arrested the slide that the Owls were on. Last time out a late winner from Jordan Rhodes saw them beat top-six side Bournemouth.

It was a result that saw the Owls win their fourth game on the spin at Hillsborough. However, they are still reliant on results going their way from teams above them and are still three points and goal difference from safety.

It’s not all about on-the-pitch action though, many highlight that Wednesday’s problems are off the pitch and behind boardroom doors.

There is a concerted ‘Chansiri Out’ move from a cohort of Owls fans. Many point the finger of blame at him for Wednesday’s ills.

It’s been 40 days and counting since Chansiri sacked Tony Pulis after just 45 days and 10 games in charge. Rather than sit back and maintain a dignified silence, Chansiri came out all guns blazing and shooting from the hip.

He was highly critical of Pulis, questioning why he’d even employed him – even saying that he was the worst manager he’d ever had.

Another permanent boss that was mentioned was former Wigan boss, Paul Cook. The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick reported that Cook baulked at the offer of a short-term deal to the end of the current campaign.

This again brought Chansiri out into the open. As per usual, the Thai businessman was shooting from the hip and taking no prisoners. He came out calling Cook “unprofessional” which is something that drew comment at the time from many Owls fans.

Instability and falterings – Nixon’s blunt comments take no prisoners

The situation at Hillsborough seems to show no signs of changing any time soon. Responding to a tweet from a fan (since deleted), Nixon does not hold back:

It’s a mess. Had a short list. Spoke to them. And then stick with caretaker. For now. It’s how NOT to run a football club. https://t.co/tC9SOzD7ry — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 6, 2021

Every word from Nixon drips a sense of criticism towards Dejphon Chansiri and his running of the Owls.

Calling it “a mess” and saying that Chansiri “had a short list” and that he “spoke to them” is damning enough.

But, most damning of all, it is Nixon’s final comment: “It’s how NOT to run a football club.”

No wriggle room there; Nixon’s words are as plain as day.

Is Nixon right here? Is Dejphon Chansiri running Sheffield Wednesday into the ground?