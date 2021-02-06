Coventry City and Watford shared the spoils after a 0-0 draw at St. Andrew’s this afternoon.

It is a decent point for the hosts in the end against a promotion contender.

One player who stood out for Mark Robins’ side was midfielder Matty James.

The experienced midfielder put in an assured performance and helped his side grind out a useful result against the Hornets.

James, who is 29 years old, has impressed for Coventry since joining them from Leicester City on loan in the January transfer window.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan at Barnsley and made 15 appearances for the Tykes in all competitions before switching to their fellow Championship side. The Yorkshire club were disappointed to lose him last month but their loss is the Sky Blues’ gain.

James is quick becoming a popular player for his new side. Here is how the Coventry fans reacted to his performance today against Watford-

We all adore Kelly but Matt James is different gravy #pusb — Mike Hoban (@MhHoban) February 6, 2021

Plenty of positives to be had there. Outstanding at the back, James brilliant, pulling the strings. Frustrating not to put chances away but it's a point and clean sheet, keep the faith #pusb — Danny (@covkid82) February 6, 2021

Matty James is a ridiculous footballer #PUSB #CCFC — Danny S White (@dannyswhite) February 6, 2021

Matty James is absolute mustard. #PUSB — Scott Weymouth (@ScottWeymouth) February 6, 2021

If we can afford him, we need to try and sign James at the end of the season #pusb — Jay Stuart (@SkyBlueJay) February 6, 2021

Matty James quality today, pask looked solid and calm when he came on. Good result #pusb — lorenze (@lorenze56692516) February 6, 2021

We are VERY lucky to have Matty James. Absolutely outstanding once again. #pusb — ST4RMZ (@dan_danstar24) February 6, 2021

