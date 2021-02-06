Coventry City held Watford to a 0-0 draw in the Championship this afternoon.

Watford went into today’s game at Coventry City in 5th-place of the Championship table. They’d not won in their previous two league outings and today was another stumbling block.

After a goalless first-half, second half……..

It was another display of forlorn football from Watford and fans have let their feelings be known on Twitter.

After starting the season under Vladimir Ivic, Watford were in and around the top three. But his football was depressing – Watford were grinding through games and many agreed that a change was needed in time for the second half of the season.

But under Xisco Munoz, Watford don’t have any sort of identity at all. Ivic brought about a certain style of play and got some good results but Munoz’s Watford look like a team who’ve lost all interest.

See what these Watford fans had to say about the team’s performance today, and the overall philosophy that Munoz has brought about: