‘Oh I love the new system’ – These Watford fans have the same sarcastic response after ‘diabolical’ Coventry display
Coventry City held Watford to a 0-0 draw in the Championship this afternoon.
Watford went into today’s game at Coventry City in 5th-place of the Championship table. They’d not won in their previous two league outings and today was another stumbling block.
After a goalless first-half, second half……..
It was another display of forlorn football from Watford and fans have let their feelings be known on Twitter.
READ: Ex-Birmingham City boss becomes ‘shock’ contender for Sheffield Wednesday job
After starting the season under Vladimir Ivic, Watford were in and around the top three. But his football was depressing – Watford were grinding through games and many agreed that a change was needed in time for the second half of the season.
But under Xisco Munoz, Watford don’t have any sort of identity at all. Ivic brought about a certain style of play and got some good results but Munoz’s Watford look like a team who’ve lost all interest.
See what these Watford fans had to say about the team’s performance today, and the overall philosophy that Munoz has brought about:
Do we actually train or do all the players just sit on their phones? Because this is honestly diabolical. What is the tactics and what is the philosophy? Infuriating 😡
— Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow07) February 6, 2021
Honestly what’s the system? Under Ivic it was boring but I’d rather a boring system than none at all
— WFCAdam🐝🇺🇸 (@WatfordOpinions) February 6, 2021
How’s our new ‘system’ working out? pic.twitter.com/m2xsOIRSMM
— Simpsons Watford FC (@SimpsonsWatford) February 6, 2021
Oh i love the new system with all this intensity, ambition and passion. Change this system now and stop being blind. pic.twitter.com/T0MxrHHceP
— Fredrik Gustavsson (@FredrikG1995) February 6, 2021
Who is picking this team? Because it feels like Munoz is just a front man for others to pick the team. They look completely lost, don’t seem to have any sort of system, no drive or determination
— G (@MrMcBear) February 6, 2021
No structure. No intensity. No clue. Appointing this guy was a huge gamble and it’s backfiring massively
— Gareth Robins (@nbhorn1973) February 6, 2021
No difference style / play than when we were under Ivic so I expect you’ll be sacking him as well? Or because Deeney and Gray can use their phones in training you’ll keep him?? Bunch of 🤡
— Stacky (@Stackywfc1) February 6, 2021
Love the change of style 👍
— Luke G (@LukeGalletly) February 6, 2021