Coventry City held Watford to a 0-0 draw in the Championship this afternoon.

Watford went into today’s game at Coventry City in 5th-place of the Championship table. They’d not won in their previous two league outings and today was another stumbling block.

After a goalless first-half, second half……..

It was another display of forlorn football from Watford and fans have let their feelings be known on Twitter.

After starting the season under Vladimir Ivic, Watford were in and around the top three. But his football was depressing – Watford were grinding through games and many agreed that a change was needed in time for the second half of the season.

But under Xisco Munoz, Watford don’t have any sort of identity at all. Ivic brought about a certain style of play and got some good results but Munoz’s Watford look like a team who’ve lost all interest.

See what these Watford fans had to say about the team’s performance today, and the overall philosophy that Munoz has brought about:

Do we actually train or do all the players just sit on their phones? Because this is honestly diabolical. What is the tactics and what is the philosophy? Infuriating 😡 — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow07) February 6, 2021

Honestly what’s the system? Under Ivic it was boring but I’d rather a boring system than none at all — WFCAdam🐝🇺🇸 (@WatfordOpinions) February 6, 2021

How’s our new ‘system’ working out? pic.twitter.com/m2xsOIRSMM — Simpsons Watford FC (@SimpsonsWatford) February 6, 2021

Oh i love the new system with all this intensity, ambition and passion. Change this system now and stop being blind. pic.twitter.com/T0MxrHHceP — Fredrik Gustavsson (@FredrikG1995) February 6, 2021

Who is picking this team? Because it feels like Munoz is just a front man for others to pick the team. They look completely lost, don’t seem to have any sort of system, no drive or determination — G (@MrMcBear) February 6, 2021

No structure. No intensity. No clue. Appointing this guy was a huge gamble and it’s backfiring massively — Gareth Robins (@nbhorn1973) February 6, 2021

No difference style / play than when we were under Ivic so I expect you’ll be sacking him as well? Or because Deeney and Gray can use their phones in training you’ll keep him?? Bunch of 🤡 — Stacky (@Stackywfc1) February 6, 2021