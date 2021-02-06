Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said the club have some ‘key decisions’ to make over the coming months.

A host of Blackburn Rovers players are now in the final years of their contracts at Ewood Park.

Among those out of contract at the end of this season include Ryan Nyambe, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby, Joe Rankin-Costello and Joe Rothwell. A clutch of other players also have their deals expiring later this year, so Rovers are poised for a busy few months.

Now, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has spoken about the decisions that await him in the coming months.

The 57-year-old has acknowledged that ‘key decisions’ will have to be made over the futures of ‘very important players’. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said:

“Football management is a journey, it’s not ‘here are your players get on with it forever’. We have some pretty key decisions to make over the next few months with some very important players.

“I talk a lot to the CEO and my close staff and we know what we’d like to do and how we’d like to get there and just try and build.”

Elliott Bennett – another one of Blackburn’s out of contract players – has been linked with a move away from Ewood Park recently. League One side Shrewsbury Town have been credited with interest in the versatile ace.

Interest in Rovers’ other out of contract players will likely drum up over the coming months. With Mowbray already keeping one eye on the club’s plans for next season, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out ahead of the summer transfer window.