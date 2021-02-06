Speaking to the Express and Star, Walsall boss Darrell Clarke has explained that midfielder Danny Guthrie departed due to his lack of game time.

Earlier this month, Walsall confirmed that the experienced midfielder’s contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The decision brought an end to his year and a half long stint with the League Two club. Now, Guthrie is free to search for a new club as a free agent.

In his time with the Saddlers, the 33-year-old notched up 44 appearances for the club. In the process, Guthrie netted one goal and laid on two assists at Banks’ Stadium.

Now, Walsall boss Darrell Clarke has provided insight on the decision to let Guthrie leave.

Speaking to the Express and Star, Clarke explained that the club opted to terminate his deal because of a lack of game time. The Walsall boss also revealed that the former Premier League midfielder was on a pay-as-you-play deal in his time with the Saddlers.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Danny got a new contract in the summer because when he played last year he averaged two points a game.

“When he played his performances were to a high standard, but he was always going to be a gamble with how many minutes we could get him out on the pitch.

“Everyone sees the name and thinks Danny Guthrie is our highest-paid player, it’s a load of rubbish. He was well aware that when he signed his contract it was more of a pay-as-you-play incentive.

“It was never going to be a financial gamble for the football club, as some people like to make out. He goes with our best wishes and we move on. He hasn’t played the minutes that we’d have liked him to and a change was good.”

It will be interesting to see who looks to bring Guthrie in now that he is available for transfer.

The midfielder came through Liverpool’s youth academy before joining Newcastle United in 2008. In his four years on the books at St James’ Park, Guthrie played in 104 games for the club, scoring nine goals and laying on 16 assists with the club.

After stints with Fulham (loan) and Reading, Guthrie went on to link up with Blackburn Rovers in 2015. The Shrewsbury-born ace spent two years at Ewood Park, playing in 44 games across all competitions for the club

