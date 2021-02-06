According to a report from TEAMtalk, Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross is being eyed up by MLS side Inter Miami.

Now managed by former England international Phil Neville, Inter Miami are reportedly looking to bring the Potters’ skipper to the MLS.

Shawcross only returned from a horrific broken leg earlier this season but has featured only twice in the Championship following his return.

TEAMtalk claims that with Shawcross’ deal expiring in the summer, Stoke City are ready to let him leave early. The 33-year-old has been unable to nail down a spot in Michael O’Neill’s side upon his return to fitness and a departure is said to have been sanctioned.

Talks between Shawcross and the MLS side are ‘progressing nicely’, so it awaits to be seen if the rumoured develop into anything serious in the coming days and weeks.

Shawcross would add a wealth of experience to Inter Miami’s defence. The defender was in the Manchester United youth academy while Neville was a senior player with the Red Devils, so a somewhat familiar face could prove to be a good signing for the MLS side.

Shawcross has been with the Potters for over 13 years now, initially joining on loan before signing permanently in January 2008.

With Stoke City, the Chester-born centre-back has notched up 453 appearances for the club. Along the way, Shawcross has found the back of the net 25 times, also laying on 16 assists.

