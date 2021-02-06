According to Czech news outlet iSport, Millwall winger Jiri Skalak is set to complete move to former club FK Mlada Boleslav.

The 28-year-old has been unable to break into Gary Rowett’s first-team plans this campaign.

Skalak has played just five times across all competitions and now, it has been claimed he could be set for a move back to the Czech Republic with former club FK Mlada Boleslav.

The Millwall man has played in just five games across all competitions this season. Skalak’s last Championship appearance came in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in December, in which he came off the bench to make a late cameo.

Czech publication iSport writes that only the formalities remain before Skalak’s return to Mlada Boleslav is confirmed.

The winger has been out of Czech football for five years, having joined Brighton and Hove Albion in 2016. While plying his trade in his home nation, Skalak represented Sparta Prague, Zbrovjoka Brno (loan) and Mlada Boleslav, who he joined permanently after an initial loan move.

In his time with the Seagulls, Skalak scored two goals and laid on 12 assists in 50 appearances for the club. He spent two and a half years on the south coast before completing a move to Millwall in August 2018.

The Czech midfielder has played 38 times for Lions in his time at The Den. In the process, Skalak has netted two goals and providing two assists but has found game time hard to come by this season.

Is this a good move for Skalak? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Good move for Skalak?