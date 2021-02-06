Barnsley striker Patrick Schmidt has joined Austrian side SV Reid on loan until the end of the season.

The Championship club have announced that the 22-year-old will spend the rest of the campaign back in his homeland.

Schmidt has only made two league starts this season, the last at the beginning of November, and has played 11 times in total this term, scoring once in an EFL Cup victory at Middlesbrough.

READ: Barnsley suffer fresh injury blow as five set to miss Derby County clash

The forward signed a four-year contract when he moved to the South Yorkshire outfit from Admira Wacker in the summer of 2019, and scored three goals in 30 appearances in his first campaign.

The most famous of those came in Barnsley’s penultimate match of the season at home to Nottingham Forest, scoring an injury-time winner off the bench which kept them in the hunt for survival going into the final day.

Schmidt follows a number of other fringe players in securing loan exits from Oakwell since the turn of the year as head coach Valerien Ismael trims his squad.

Elliot Simoes headed on loan to neighbours Doncaster Rovers, while fellow winger Luke Thomas also secured a move to a League One club by joining Ipswich Town until the end of the season.

Dan Bramall joined League Two tside Barrow and midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies has moved on loan to Slovakian side DAC, with both yet to make an appearance for Barnsley, while Mike Bahre was released from his contract.

Schmidt’s loan exit follows the arrival of two forwards in the January window, with Carlton Morris joining from Norwich City on a permanent deal and United States international striker Daryl Dike arriving on loan from Orlando City on deadline day.