Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has tipped winger Patrick Roberts to succeed with new loan club Derby County.

After spending the first half of the season on loan with Middlesbrough, Manchester City winger Roberts completed a switch to Derby County on transfer deadline day.

He was one of five arrivals at Pride Park on the final day of the transfer window. Beni Baningime, Lee Gregory, George Edmundson and Teden Mengi all came in alongside the 24-year-old.

Roberts struggled to make an impact in his second stint at Riverside. The winger played a bit-part role in the first half of the season, making only 10 Championship appearances.

Now, the City loanee will be looking to kick on and impress under the management of Wayne Rooney. One man who thinks Roberts will do just that is Boro boss Neil Warnock.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail about Roberts’ latest loan move, Warnock said he believes the former Fulham youngster will do well in his time at Pride Park. Here’s what he had to say:

“I said to Patrick he’ll do well at Derby because they play a different game. They’ll get it into his feet and he can run at people. With us, as I said to him, I signed him in good faith, I thought when I signed him he could have a big part to play.

“But he couldn’t play wide in our system because he couldn’t track full-backs and when I played him in the hole, if we played against a good three in there which most teams seem to have, we were outnumbered.

“It just didn’t seem to work out for him whereas I think he’ll do well at Derby, the way they play he’ll have more opportunities.”

The former England youth international mainly operates on the right-wing but has featured on the left-hand side and in an attacking midfield role at times in his career.

With the second half of the season ahead, Roberts will be looking to impress with the Rams and fire them away from the relegation zone. As it stands, Derby occupy 20th place, sitting two points clear of the drop.

Will Roberts impress with Derby County?