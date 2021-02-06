Manchester United have been urged to sign another right-back this summer by their former defender Fabio, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have been linked with Norwich City’s Max Aarons and may rekindle a move for him at the end of this season, as reported by ESPN.

They could look to bring in some competition and cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Aarons, who is 21 years old, is one of the ‘names in the frame’ according to ESPN and Manchester United could be keeping tabs on him. He is impressing in the Championship this season with the Canaries.

When asked whether United need another right-back, Fabio said: “Definitely. If you see how Luke Shaw is doing this season, I think it’s the best season he’s been having for so long at Man United. Telles has made him improve, someone to say ‘if you’re not playing well, if you’re not concentrating, working hard, you’re going to lose your place’.

“This definitely makes you play better, so for Wan-Bissaka if they bring in a good right-back, you’re going to help him to improve. 100 per cent, this is what makes players compete for their place, and to improve. If you play every game, you have no competition and you can start to get in a comfort zone, it’s not good for you.”

Norwich managed to keep hold of Aarons after their relegation from the Premier League last term and he has helped them rise to the top of the second tier table this season under Daniel Farke.

The youngster began his career at Luton Town but switched to the Canaries in 2016. He penned his first professional contract two years later and was handed his senior debut in August 2018 in a League Cup tie against Stevenage.

Aarons has since 113 appearances for Norwich’s first-team and helped them gain promotion to the top flight in 2019.

Should Man United move for Aarons this summer?