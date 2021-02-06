Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial shortlist was handed two new names last night, in Cosmin Contra and Pep Clotet.

Sky Sports reported that Sheffield Wednesday have drawn up a fresh managerial shortlist. It comes a week or so after Erik Alonso’s departure – one of two advisers thought to be working with owner Dejphon Chansiri – which leaves Amadeu Paixao as the sole adviser to the club’s hierarchy.

On this new shortlist, the familiar names of Paul Cook and Vladimir Ivic are on there, as well as former Chelsea assistant Henk ten Cate.

Contra though is a new name and one that Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t all that impressed with. The Romanian’s sole stint in English football came in a loan spell as a player at West Brom in the 2004/05 campaign, having since managed in Romania, Spain and Turkey.

Best know for managing the Romanian national team a couple of years ago, his most recent stint was with Dinamo Bucharest.

Clotet is another name that won’t impress much. The Spaniard walked out of his managerial position at Birmingham City last season after an underwhelming showing in the Championship – but since Sky Sports’ links between Clotet and Wednesday, he’s landed the Brescia job.

Tweeting in light of the recent revelation, The Sun’s Alan Nixon had this to say on Sheffield Wednesday’s ongoing managerial search:

It’s a mess. Had a short list. Spoke to them. And then stick with caretaker. For now. It’s how NOT to run a football club. https://t.co/tC9SOzD7ry — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 6, 2021

But on the pitch, Sheffield Wednesday continue to prevail. Caretaker manager Neil Thompson has won four of his last six in temporary charge and looks increasingly likely to land the job on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday could draw level with 21st-Birmingham City with a win at Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.