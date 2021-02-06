Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has admitted he didn’t want attacker Elliot Lee to make a deadline day move to Oxford United.

The Hatters forward was brought in by the League One side on transfer deadline day.

Lee was one of three arrivals at the Kassam Stadium on the final day of the transfer window. Blackburn Rovers defender Joe Grayson and Rangers winger Brandon Barker also joined on loan to bolster Karl Robinson’s ranks.

Lee’s opportunities were limited over the course of the first half of the campaign. Across all competitions, the 26-year-old has featured 16 times this season, netting one goal and laying on one assist.

His last appearance in the Championship came in the Hatters’ 2-0 loss to Swansea City, in which Lee was a second-half substitute. Now, with a temporary Oxford switch sealed, the Durham-born ace will be looking to impress in the third-tier.

Ahead of Luton Town’s clash with Huddersfield Town, manager Nathan Jones spoke to the media regarding Lee’s departure. The Welshman revealed he didn’t want the striker to leave but acknowledged that the player has been keen to get more game time.

Speaking to Luton Today, he said:

“I didn’t want Elliot to go, but there’s such a competitive group here now that he was getting frustrated.

“He wants to play, he works hard, he has real quality, he feels he should play and when he has played, he’s done well for me to be fair, so he’s unfortunate really.

“We wish him all the best, Oxford have got a real goodun, as there were a few in for him, but at League One level he’s a marquee player, without a shadow of a doubt. Played in the right way, played in his right position, he’s a marquee position in League One.”

With Oxford United, Lee will be hoping to fire them on as they continue their charge up the table.

After a poor start, the U’s have won their last nine games across all competitions. Robinson’s side sit in 10th place in League One, three points away from the play-offs.

