Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has provided an update on Callum McFadzean ahead of his side’s trip to MK Dons in League One today.

Sunderland go into this game on the back of a 3-0 win away at Dons in the EFL Trophy last time out. It was a strong performance but the first-half would see McFadzean come off injured.

Speaking to the club ahead of today’s trip, Johnson gave this update on the Scot yesterday:

“We’ve allowed him to rest off it, I think more than likely he’ll be unfit for tomorrow, we were contemplating on him travelling to give him that extra day but to be fair, we got at least three players that can play in that position.”

Johnson has so far impressed Sunderland fans. Progress has been slow but the Black Cats look to be finding form after a couple of shrewd signings in January.

Carl Winchester came in from Forest Green Rovers having previously played under Johnson at Oldham Athletic, as well as Jake Vokins and Jordan Jones coming in on loan, with Ross Stewart joining from Ross County.

“Flanno (Tom Flanagan) has obviously played there if you want to go for that bit more height,” continued Johnson. “We’ve got Jake (Vokins) who we’ve just brought in and we got Dion (Sanderson) who’s done extremely well.”

McFadzean featured on the left-side of defence v Dons last time out. His absence will be a blow to Sunderland today as he’s a player with vast Football League experience, but as Johnson says he has a number of options to fill in.

Sanderson having impressed early on for Sunderland has taken more of a backseat in recent fixtures. But he could be handed a start today – he’s the most versatile option to Johnson and his pace will give Sunderland an extra edge in both defence and in attack.