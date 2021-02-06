Nottingham Forest travel to Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship this afternoon, in another crucial game near the foot of the table.

For Nottingham Forest, they’ll be hoping to claim a win against the league’s whipping boys Wycombe today, who currently sit rock-bottom of the Championship table and with just one win in their last 15 league outings.

Chris Hughton’s side have struggled this season and after a contested start to under his guidance, the former Brighton boss has since turned his side’s fortunes around having lost just one of their last nine in the Championship.

Their last two outings have seen Forest take a point from Barnsley and win at Coventry City, but in both of them, Hughton would drop Joe Lolley – the 28-year-old has shocked fans with how disparate his performances this season have been to his one’s from the last.

He’s netted just once in the Championship this season and Hughton finally felt time to demote him to the bench for the last two outings.

Heading to Wycombe today, Hughton could throw Lolley back into the side, but someone who fans might want to see preferred on the wing today is Alex Mighten.

The 18-year-old has featured 11 times in the Championship this season, largely playing a back-up role. But he could be handed a rare start today against Wycombe, who might struggle to cope with his energy and dynamism going forward.

Hughton will know that today is one of the best chances of the season to pick up three points and so that might see Mighten benched once again. But fortune favours the brace and should Mighten start, it’d be a huge opportunity for him to showcase his abilities further and for Forest fans to see him in action.