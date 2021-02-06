Barnsley have a decision to make today whether to throw new signing Daryl Dike into their starting XI.

The Tykes take on Derby County this afternoon and their newest recruit is in line to make his debut for the Valerien Ismael’s side.

Dike, who is 20 years old, joined the Yorkshire club on deadline day on a loan deal from Orlando City until the end of the season.

He adds more competition and depth to Barnsley’s attacking options and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the English game.

The once-capped USA international caught the eye in MLS last season and scored eight goals in 22 games for Orlando in all competitions.

Dike only joined the Florida-based outfit in January last year having previously played for Virginia Cavaliers and OKC Energy FC.

He is excited to be at Oakwell now and has told their official club website this week: “It felt good to get around, see the facilities and meet the guys and staff. It’s really good and I’m excited, for sure.

“First impressions are nice. You can definitely tell there’s a good culture here and a good history and you can tell it’s been embedded in the club with some of the players around here as well, so it’s good that I can be part of that.”

Barnsley are currently sat in 12th place in the Championship table and are six points off the Play-Offs going into today’s clash.

Derby, on the other hand, are only two points above the drop zone and will want to claw themselves away from relegation danger.

