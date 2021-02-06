According to sources such as Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, former Oxford United and Birmingham City boss, Pep Clotet is being linked to the Sheffield Wednesday job.

The Owls have been with a permanent manager for 40 days since sacking Tony Pulis.

They have been linked with a number of bosses but an appointment to the main job at Hillsborough seems no closer to completion.

Wednesday and the manager situation to press

The Owls started out this season under Garry Monk. Lumbered with a deduction of 12 points to start their campaign and plagued by tumbling form, Monk was sacked in November last year.

That brought Pulis to the Hillsborough hot-seat. His reign at the club lasted just 45 days and spanned 10 games before he too was sacked by firebrand owner Dejphon Chansiri.

There are many other issues away from the managerial side of things at Wednesday that indicate a lack of stability at the club.

Indeed, Chansiri is not viewed in a positive light by many Owls fans who want their club rid of the Thai businessman.

Clotet interest and clash with Cellino

Clotet being ‘linked’ with Sheffield Wednesday is interesting as it brings a clash with Italian side, Brescia, to the fore.

The Spaniard has also been linked with the Serie B side (supported by Lyall Thomas’ tweet – below) run by former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino. Reports such as those by Football Italia says that the Italians “have reached an agreement” with Clotet.

Former #Birmingham boss Pep Clotet is close to being appointed at Italian Serie B side #Brescia, owned by ex-#Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino #lufc — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) February 4, 2021

If that is the case, that Brescia is to appoint Clotet, he will become the Italian sides FIFTH manager of the season.

Things may be bad at Sheffield Wednesday and the uncertainty and instability at the club could be holding back a managerial appointment.

However, should the Owls have a real interest in appointing Pep Clotet to the big job at Hillborough it looks like a battle with Massimo Cellino is on the horizon.

Would Sheffield Wednesday be wise to appoint or swerve Pep CLotet?