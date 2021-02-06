Norwich City lost 2-0 at Swansea City in the Championship last night – a performance that Canaries defender Ben Gibson has labelled ‘rubbish’.

Daniel Farke’s Norwich City are have now gone three Championship games without a win, four in all competitions. Having drawn their previous two in two goalless draws before heading to South Wales, Norwich would see their lead at the top of the Championship closed to just two points last night.

Swansea move up to 2nd-place after an impressive home win, and with a game in hand on Norwich. Brentford remain in third – four points behind Norwich and with two games in hand on the league leaders.

Tweeting after the match, Gibson shared this message:

Rubbish tonight – there will be plenty more twists and turns for sure 🟡🟢 — Ben Gibson (@bengibson1993) February 5, 2021

The 28-year-old joined Norwich City on loan from Burnley in the summer. Last night marked his 19th Championship appearance of the season, and one of the most underwhelming team performances of the campaign.

Steve Cooper’s side looked miles ahead of Norwich City in the running for Premier league promotion – they eased to another win and clean sheet at home, having conceded just 15 times in their 27 Championship outings so far.

Norwich meanwhile have conceded 23 in the league this season and therein the problem lies. Farke’s side have plenty of attacking prowess but, as was the case last night, their defensive frailties have let them down too often.

Both Norwich and Swansea fans will be keeping a keen eye on Brentford’s trip to Middlesbrough today – a win for Neil Warnock’s side would be good news for both Norwich and Swansea supporters.