QPR host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today, as Mark Warburton’s side look to continue their positive 2021 form.

The Rs have won three of their last four in the Championship. Their last outing was a 2-1 win away at top-six contenders Watford, with the visit of Blackburn Rovers to contend in West London later today.

Warburton though will have a few names missing from today’s trip – Charlie Owens remains ever-sidelined (knee), Tom Carroll is still looking as though he’ll miss the remainder of the season (knee), with Luke Amos still in recovery (ACL).

Fans have been excited to see on loan Hull City man Jordy de Wijs in action. Warburton gave an update on the 26-year-old who arrived on loan with a calf injury last week, but expects him to be in action soon, possibly even today.

Here we take a look at QPR’s predicted line-up to face Blackburn Rovers:

GK: Seny Dieng

LWB: Niko Hamalainen

CB: Yoann Barbet

CB: Geoff Cameron

CB: Rob Dickie

RWB: Todd Kane

CM: Stefan Johansen

CM: Ilias Chair

CM: Dom Ball

ST: Charlie Austin

ST: Lyndon Dykes

Expect Warburton to bring Dykes back in after leaving him out of the matchday squad to face Watford last time out. He’s played a lot of games for club and country this season but should be readily available for today’s game.

Also likely to come back into the side is Hamalainen for Wallace. The Finn has proved contested this season, so too has Wallace, but Warburton is likely to bring Hamalainen back in for his added pace.

A win for QPR could see them climb as high as 13th in the Championship today. But it’s another tall order for Warburton’s men, against a Blackburn Rovers side who are capable of beating any Championship side on their day.

QPR season ticket holders are able to watch the game ‘as normal’, with the club making the match available worldwide. Click here for more information.