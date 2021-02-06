Tom Ince is in line to make his Luton Town debut today against former club Huddersfield Town.

The Hatters welcome the Terriers to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Ince, who is 29 years old, linked up with Nathan Jones’ side on deadline day and has joined them on a loan deal until the end of the season from fellow Championship side Stoke City.

Luton have a decision to make as to whether to throw him straight into the starting XI or ease him in from the bench. The same goes for new striker signing Elijah Adebayo, who joined on deadline day from League Two outfit Walsall.

Ince will be looking forward to getting some regular game time with the Hatters for the remainder of the campaign and has a big point to prove.

He spent the 2017/18 season with Huddersfield Town in the Premier League after they signed him from Derby County on a three-year deal. He managed three goals in 37 games before Stoke City lured him away from Yorkshire after just 12 months.

He started his career at Liverpool but made his name at Blackpool, where he bagged 33 goals in 113 appearances as a youngster.

Spells in the Premier League at Crystal Palace and Hull City followed for the winger but he soon dropped back into the Championship for stints at Nottingham Forest and Derby.

Ince did well with the Rams and scored a combined 38 goals for them to earn his top flight move to Huddersfield. Luton fans will be hoping he can rekindle that type of form now.

Should Luton start Ince?