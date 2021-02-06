Hartlepool United have signed Blackburn Rovers’ Tom White on loan, as announced by their official club website.

The National League side have brought the midfielder in on a deal until the end of the season.

White, who is 23 years old, spent the first-half of this season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and made 14 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side.

However, he returned to Ewood Park after falling down the pecking order under Ian Evatt and has now joined Hartlepool to get more game time.

White spent the last campaign on loan at Barrow and helped them gain promotion to the Football League before reuniting with Evatt at Bolton last summer.

Hartlepool are currently 3rd in the league so he knows what it takes to get promoted out of that division. He has said: “It’s going to be a great challenge to try and finish as high as possible and ultimately promotion. I can’t wait to get working under the manager and playing for this football club.”

White started his career with spells at Carlisle United and Gateshead before Blackburn signed him in July 2019. However, the ex-England C international is yet to make a senior appearance for Rovers.

He is out of contract with Tony Mowbray’s side at the end of the season and his long term future with the Championship outfit is up in the air.

Good signing for Hartlepool?