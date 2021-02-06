Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the news that Romanian manager Cosmin Contra is on Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial shortlist.

Sky Sports reported last night that Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘advisers (namely Amadeu Paixao) have drawn up a new managerial shortlist to pass on to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

That list supposedly includes the familiar names of Paul Cook, Vladimir Ivic and Henk ten Cate. But two new names have emerged on that list – Contra, and former Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet.

‘I could’ve told him that’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans lash out at recent Chansiri/Pulis claim

It’s Contra’s links that have got the most people talking though. The former Romanian national team coach was last in work with Dinamo Bucuresti, of which that stint lasted 11 games before his departure last year.

Having managed in Spain and Turkey, Contra has spent most of his career in Romania, with his sole experience of English football coming in five loan appearances for West Brom during the 2004/2005 season.

Now in line for the Sheffield Wednesday job, it’s another obscure name that’s left fans confused. See what they had to say on Twitter about the rumours: