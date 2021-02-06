Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the news that Romanian manager Cosmin Contra is on Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial shortlist.

Sky Sports reported last night that Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘advisers (namely Amadeu Paixao) have drawn up a new managerial shortlist to pass on to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

That list supposedly includes the familiar names of Paul Cook, Vladimir Ivic and Henk ten Cate. But two new names have emerged on that list – Contra, and former Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet.

It’s Contra’s links that have got the most people talking though. The former Romanian national team coach was last in work with Dinamo Bucuresti, of which that stint lasted 11 games before his departure last year.

Having managed in Spain and Turkey, Contra has spent most of his career in Romania, with his sole experience of English football coming in five loan appearances for West Brom during the 2004/2005 season.

Now in line for the Sheffield Wednesday job, it’s another obscure name that’s left fans confused. See what they had to say on Twitter about the rumours:

There’s taking your time to make a decision and then this, just give the job to Thompson permanently and employ a DoF. He’s brought the squad together and is getting results — Adrian Line 🦉 (@sharlstonowl) February 6, 2021

Another obscure foreign manager. I wonder who has recommended him. 😫 — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) February 6, 2021

Apparently he plays defensively and prefers route one football 🤦🏻 — Lewis Widdowson (@LMWiddowson) February 6, 2021

No thanks. While ever we are playing

with a smile on our faces & actually having

a go at teams we should leave NT in charge. If chansiri's intention is only to offer a contract until the end of the season, I'd rather have someone the players like, than a no mark foreign coach — Ronny (@RonnyCombo) February 6, 2021

One from the ‘advisor’s list’? — Tony (@Tony__SWFC) February 6, 2021

Leave thompson now doing a good job till end of season what will be will be — Ryan Hallam (@rhallam07) February 6, 2021

Does he speak English? He'll need to know the word 'yes' #yesman — 👑 Wes (@_king_wes) February 6, 2021

His record is appalling — Olly The Owl (@ollyowl70) February 6, 2021