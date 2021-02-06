Charlton Athletic will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Portsmouth in midweek this afternoon against Rochdale.

The Addicks travel to the North West having slipped out of the Play-Offs.

Lee Bowyer’s side could push back into the top six with a win today and other results going their way.

They have a decision to make on whether to throw in their deadline day signing Diallang Jaiyesimi into his debut after he joined from fellow League One side Swindon Town.

Charlton remain without Ryan Inniss due to injury and Akin Famewo and Conor Washington are also doubts for this one.

Bowyer has told their official club website: “We have to pick up where we left off against Rochdale at home (4-4). We played really well in that second half and that wasn’t just luck, it was hard work, from back to front.

“We did the basics really well in that second half, so we have to do the same. Not just in this game, but in every game. If we do that, we’ll win more games.”

Rochdale are no pushovers and caused problems for the Addicks in the last time they played them. They have proven they can score goals this season.

Here is a predicted starting XI for Charlton today- (4-3-3) –

Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Chris Gunter, Deji Oshilaja, Ian Maatsen, Jake Forster-Caskey, Darren Pratley, Matt, Smith, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jayden Stockley, Liam Millar.

