Sheffield Wednesday travel to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon, as the Owls look to pull themselves out of the bottom three.

Sheffield Wednesday’s caretaker boss Neil Thompson has guided the Owls to back-to-back wins in the Championship. But they remain in the bottom three owing to the likes of Rotherham United and Nottingham Forest picking up wins of late.

Today they travel to 14th-place Millwall. Thompson though looks to have an almost fully fit squad to choose from, bar a couple of longer term injuries.

Yorkshire Live reports that Callum Paterson is ‘expected to feature’ despite picking up a minor ankle injury v Bournemouth in midweek. Elsewhere, the report claims that all of Massimo Luongo, Chey Dunkley and Bournemouth hero Jordan Rhodes are ‘pushing for recalls’.

But Sheffield Wednesday will be without defensive trio Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost van Aken (ankle) and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles). Speaking to Yorkshire Live on Iorfa’s progression, Thompson said:

“He’s back in the building in terms of rehabbing. He had an Achilles operation and won’t be around this season. He’s become a father, which is nice for him and that will give him a boost.”

Thompson is looking evermore likely to land the Sheffield Wednesday job. Be it on an interim basis until the end of the season, or til the end of next season maybe, Thompson is getting point on the board – something Garry Monk and Tony Pulis couldn’t do with this Sheffield Wednesday team.

A win at Millwall would be another huge result for the Owls and it’d drag Millwall further into the dog fight, bettering Wednesday’s chance of survival – a Wednesday win could see them climb as high as 20th today.