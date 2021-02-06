Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has told Yorkshire Evening Post that letting Freddie Ladapo go to Derby County on deadline would’ve been ‘football suicide’.

Derby County were tipped to bring in Ladapo, 28, on deadline day. The Rams have long needed striking reinforcements and after a contested January overshadowed by a brief transfer embargo, Derby County were able to do business late on.

The report from The Yorkshire Post goes on to say how Rotherham ‘fielded’ an enquiry from Derby for Ladapo, who’s this season scored five goals in 22 Championship appearances. Warne said:

“There has been no conversation. I didn’t get told there was interest in Freddie until after the window was shut. I think it went to the head of recruitment.

“They obviously knew I had no appetite for it, why would I let one of my strikers go to a team around us in the table unless I could replace Freddie with a much better striker, that would be football suicide.” READ: Nixon confirms Man United interest in Derby County trio

But 22nd-place Rotherham wouldn’t budge. A 3-0 win over Derby County last time out looks to have changed the course of the second-half of their season whilst the Rams, having gone on a three-game winning streak look as though they could now struggle.

Defeat at Rotherham was unexpected. But many put it down to Krystian Bielik’s absence – the Pole is ruled out for at least the rest of the season having sustained another ACL injury.

Derby County managed to bring in Lee Gregory on loan from Stoke City last month. It’s an underwhelming signing but one that could yet prove shrewd in Derby County’s bid to fend off relegation.

The likes of Patrick Roberts have also joined on loan, with Rooney using his Manchester United connections to bring in Teden Mengi on loan too.

Up next for Derby County is a trip to Barnsley in the Championship today – if results go another way, then Rotherham could yet leapfrog Derby out of the bottom three.