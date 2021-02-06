The Sun’s Alan Nixon has confirmed that Manchester United are ‘on course to sign three Derby County kids’.

Derby County were last month reported to be on the brink administration last month. The club’s prospective takeover had run into ‘cash flow problems’ at the last and it was thought that Derby County would have to offload a host of players in the last transfer window.

That wouldn’t be the case, but the likes of Louie Sibley and Jason Knight were tipped to be sold off by The Sun. Alan Nixon shared a brief update on Twitter yesterday though, confirming that Manchester United were interested in signing a trio of Derby County youngsters.

One of the names that won’t be on Manchester United’s radar is Kaide Gordon. The 16-year-old was linked with both United and Liverpool last month, but Liverpool completed that signing yesterday in a deal that Nixon claims is worth ‘£1million or so rising’.

So who the ‘three kids’ that Manchester United are on course to sign remains unknown. Derby County though have really started to produce some keen young footballers in the past few season, the likes of Gordon and Sibley, and it marks a new kind of foundation for the future of Rooney’s side.

Derby County fans would’ve wanted to see a bit more of Gordon though. He leaves the club having only made one Championship appearance for them, but Derby County in the situation they’re in cannot afford to retain players when offers come in.

Up next for Rooney’s Rams is a trip to Barnsley in the Championship today.