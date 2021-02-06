According to Eurosport reporter Dean Jones, Norwich City star Max Aarons is being eyed up as a potential replacement for Spurs full-back Serge Aurier.

Norwich City are no strangers to seeing Premier League clubs show interest in their top talents.

While Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis completed moves to Everton and Newcastle United, the likes of Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons all remained with the Canaries after their relegation.

Now, after reports of January interest from Manchester United, further links have emerged between Aarons and the Premier League.

As per Eurosport, Spurs are lining up the right-back as a potential replacement for Serge Aurier. The Ivorian has been with Tottenham since 2017 when he joined the club from PSG.

However, amid claims of Aurier leaving the stadium at half-time after being taken off for Harry Winks halfway through their defeat to Liverpool, it has been reported that the club are eyeing up a replacement.

Amid reports of a potential Aurier departure, it will be interesting to see who Jose Mourinho turns to as a replacement. Aarons is reportedly on the shortlist of potential options, so Norwich could have to fend off significant interest once again.

Since breaking into the first-team at Carrow Road, the 21-year-old has been one of their most consistent performances. Despite his age, the England U21 international has already played 113 times for the senior side.

In the process, Aarons has found the back of the net four times, also laying on 11 assists.

Do you think Aarons would be a good replacement for Aurier? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would Aarons be a good replacement for Aurier?