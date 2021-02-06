Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson impressed once again for loan club Lincoln City as the Imps secured a 3-0 win over Gillingham.

The Forest youngster has been in eye-catching form for Michael Appleton’s side since joining on loan last summer and Friday night’s performance proved no different.

Johnson starred for Lincoln City, helping them secure a 3-0 win over Steve Evans’ Gillingham.

The 19-year-old laid on the assist for Conor McGrandles to open the scoring. He went on to win the penalty for the second goal, which was duly converted by former Nottingham Forest man Jorge Grant.

The Imps’ win fires them back to the top of League One, three points clear of 2nd placed Hull City.

Johnson’s two assists take him to nine across all competitions this season. Not only that, but the City Ground starlet has also netted seven goals across his 27 appearances.

Speculation circulated about a potential recall in January, but Johnson ended up remaining at Sincil Bank. Now, with Forest fans keeping a close eye on him, supporters have called for him to be involved in the senior side next season.

A host of Nottingham Forest supporters moved to heap praise on the young playmaker after his performance against Gillingham. Here’s what some of them had to say: