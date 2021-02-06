Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson impressed once again for loan club Lincoln City as the Imps secured a 3-0 win over Gillingham.

The Forest youngster has been in eye-catching form for Michael Appleton’s side since joining on loan last summer and Friday night’s performance proved no different.

Johnson starred for Lincoln City, helping them secure a 3-0 win over Steve Evans’ Gillingham.

The 19-year-old laid on the assist for Conor McGrandles to open the scoring. He went on to win the penalty for the second goal, which was duly converted by former Nottingham Forest man Jorge Grant.

The Imps’ win fires them back to the top of League One, three points clear of 2nd placed Hull City.

Johnson’s two assists take him to nine across all competitions this season. Not only that, but the City Ground starlet has also netted seven goals across his 27 appearances.

Speculation circulated about a potential recall in January, but Johnson ended up remaining at Sincil Bank. Now, with Forest fans keeping a close eye on him, supporters have called for him to be involved in the senior side next season.

A host of Nottingham Forest supporters moved to heap praise on the young playmaker after his performance against Gillingham. Here’s what some of them had to say:

No doubt about it, Brennan Johnson is some talent and should rightly be given a chance to shine in the number 10 role for #NFFC next season. Build the team around him. Like father like son for The Reds. One of our own. — Chris Beecroft (@Chris_Beecroft) February 5, 2021

Watching the Lincoln game now Brennan Johnson is actually incredible excited to see him get an opportunity back at #NFFC — kane (@kanextooley) February 5, 2021

Brennan Johnson was top drawer again tonight! Would have walked into our squad i think! #NFFC #imps — Matt 🔴⚪️ (@mgrice90) February 5, 2021

Tonight Brennan Johnson has got an assist, hit the bar and won a pen (probs dubious). He just constantly gets involved at key time. HAS to be involved next season. #NFFC — DGB (@DGBCampbell) February 5, 2021

Really enjoying this game and watching Brennan Johnson and Liam Bridcutt #Lincoln — Michaela (@michaelanffc) February 5, 2021

Been watching Gillingham – Lincoln for five minutes. So far Brennan Johnson has hit the bar and won his team a penalty. He needs to be integrated in to the first team in the summer x — CityGroundShelf (@CityGroundShelf) February 5, 2021