Speaking to West London Sport, QPR manager Mark Warburton has revealed he tried to sign Blackburn Rovers hotshot Adam Armstrong during his time at Nottingham Forest.

QPR are preparing to face Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers in Saturday’s Championship clash.

Rangers have enjoyed an upturn in form recently, guiding them four points away from the drop zone and into 17th place. Opponents Blackburn have also impressed recently, going undefeated in their last four games.

Rovers’ attack has made them one of the most dangerous Championship sides so far this season. After 26 games, Mowbray’s side are the second top scorers in the division, behind 3rd placed Brentford.

One man who has played a big role in Blackburn’s attacking success is Adam Armstrong. The 23-year-old has netted 17 goals in 25 Championship games, with top scorer Ivan Toney only three ahead on 20.

Now, ahead of the clash between QPR and Blackburn, R’s boss Mark Warburton has revealed he tried to sign Armstrong during his time in charge of Nottingham Forest. Speaking to West London Sport, he said:

“We tried to get him from Newcastle. It was quoted as £2m at the time and Rafa didn’t want to let him go when we spoke.

“We had a good relationship with Newcastle but we couldn’t get him out the door, unfortunately.”

Warburton went on to reveal his admiration for the former Magpie. The R’s boss tipped Armstrong to go on and play in the Premier League, saying:



“Adam Armstrong is an outstanding and in my mind a Premier League centre-forward, such is the quality of his finishing.

“I think he’ll go to the Premier League. He’s a very talented player and a natural finisher with both feet who scores all types of goals. There’s no doubt he’s a threat. We’re well aware of that.”

If QPR want to build on last weekend’s comeback win over Watford, Warburton’s side will need to suppress Blackburn’s attacking threats.

Armstrong isn’t the only dangerous forward in Mowbray’s ranks. Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has thoroughly impressed during his loan stint at Ewood Park, while star playmaker Bradley Dack is also back from injury.

