Sheffield Wednesday have two new names on their managerial shortlist according to Sky Sports – former Romania boss Cosmin Contra and former Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet.

Sheffield Wednesday though are no closer to appointing a manager claim Sky Sports, despite Amadeu Paixao – the club’s remaining adviser – drawing up a new shortlist.

The shortlist includes the usual suspects of Paul Cook, Vladimir Ivic and Henk ten Cate. But there’s two new faces on there and both will raise a few eyebrows.

Contra was capped 73 times for Romania and is best know for his time in charge of the country’s national team. He was there from 2017 to 2019, with his last managerial stint lasting 11 games with Romanian outfit Dinamo Bucuresti.

He’s an experienced manager having done so for the past decade, mostly in Romania but with jobs out in Spain and Turkey as well. He’s never managed in England and like ten Cate, it’d be a fairly wildcard appointment.

Clotet is a much more familiar name though. The Spaniard was in charge of Birmingham City for the last Championship season, but would eventually walk out on the club with four games of the season remaining.

Linked with Serie B side Brescia this week, Clotet is now on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday and a Championship return for the former Blues boss would be a huge shock.

Dejphon Chansiri looks to be choosing from the best of a bad bunch. The Sheffield Wednesday job looked untenable after Tony Pulis’ departure and Neil Thompson continues to do a good job in caretaker charge.

Who Chansiri will appoint next is a mystery, and when we might see their next permanent manager appointed remains to be seen as well.