He might be in an Aston Villa shirt in the main image to this article but Conor Hourihane is definitely tearing it up for Swansea City in the Championship since his move to the Welsh side.

Since his move to the Swans a fortnight ago, the former Barnsley captain (snapped up in a £3m move by Villa) has scored three in three appearances after his goal tonight against Norwich City.

Hourihane: from £3m man to Villa outcast

Irish international Hourihane first came onto the radar when at Devon-based side Plymouth Argyle. It was a rise that saw a 2014 move to South Yorkshire with Barnsley.

His time with the Tykes saw him continue to impress and he rose to the role of club captain at Oakwell. All told, he needed up making 134 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit – 134 appearances that paid out 31 goals and 48 assists.

That leave of output was sure to attract interest and it was Aston Villa who made a move for him in 2017, paying £3m to take him to Villa Park.

He was instrumental in helping Villa gain promotion from the Championship and survive a torrid first campaign in the Premier League.

His time at Villa Park has seen him notch up exactly 150 appearances where he has scored 29 goals and provided 23 assists. However, he slipped down the pecking order and out of Dean Smith’s plans.

That has brought him to the Liberty Stadium and a half-season loan for Swansea.

Hourihane: regal like a Swan in Wales

Tonight’s game against table-topping Norwich City was a big test for Swansea; a test of their credentials as promotion challengers.

It was a game that Swansea emerged from as 2-0 winners to close the gap at the top between themselves and the Canaries.

It was also a game where Conor Hourihane proved his worth with his third goal in three games for the Swans.

It was a goal more than well-received on Twitter. Here is a collection of those responses with many coming from both Swansea and Aston Villa fans alike.

Hourihane makes in three in three (shots) – Twitter reactions

First, the goal that has them all talking:

For some Villa fans his electric form is too much to take:

@AVFCOfficial get Hourihane called back now — Eamon (@Eamon_K_) February 5, 2021

Hourihane in the championship is a cheat code — jay (@j_astle19) February 5, 2021

We should make a bid for that Hourihane guy in the summer. 🤔🤔🤔#AVFC — VillaMad (@VillaMad3) February 5, 2021

Is Conor Hourihane playing as a CAM and ripping the Championship apart? — 𝐑𝐇_🦁 (@RHAVFC) February 5, 2021

On the flip side of the coin, Swansea fans are going wild at the stroke of genius which took him to Wales:

What a signing Hourihane is — Langers (@langleyjordan) February 5, 2021

Hourihane has been dynamite for Swansea — Dyl (@fvwheat) February 5, 2021

What a massive statement and result that is! To a man, we stepped up and fully deserved it. Conor Hourihane is like a left footed Ferrie Bodde 🚀 — Tom Powell (@tom_powell6) February 5, 2021

How did we get Hourihane ?!?! Baffles me !!! Guys top drawer #YJB — Nicholas Rees 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Nicholas_Rees) February 5, 2021

Outstanding tonight, Fulton doesn’t get enough plaudits! Defence looking solid, Midfield looking settled and lore and Ayew firing! Hourihane is absolute quality! Things r looking good! 🦢 — Stu Baker (@stubakes29) February 5, 2021

Even neutral fans are getting in on the Hourihane love:

Hourihane is someone Norwich should have gone for in the window, he oozes class at this level — Nathan (@Nath_Howard) February 5, 2021