In news that was expected, Derby County earlier confirmed the move of highly-rated teen forward Kaide Gordon to Premier League champions Liverpool.

It was a story of ‘interest’ that had been doing the rounds in the press, the Rams statement confirming what many already suspected was to happen.

Gordon leaves Rams to become a Red

Derby County announced Gordon’s leaving in a short statement which included the following:

“The 16-year-old [Gordon] has linked up with the Reds after an undisclosed compensation agreement was reached by the two clubs for the England youth international… “Derby County would like to take the opportunity to wish Kaide every success in his future career.”

Kaide Gordon – 16 and more than promising

England Under-16 international Gordon had reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar across the January window.

The youngster made his Derby County bow in late-December, coming off the bench for a cameo run-out in the 4-0 hammering of Birmingham City.

In this season’s Under-18 Premier League, Gordon had featured in five games for the young Rams, scoring three goals. All three goals were a hat-trick against Blackburn in a 5-1 rout of the Lancashire-based side.

The game after that, Gordon played the full 90 minutes in a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool’s Under-18s.

Undisclosed but reporter spills the beans

Derby County’s statement mentions the ubiquitous ‘undisclosed’ amount when talking of the compensation agreed between the two clubs.

However, Sun reporter Alan Nixon quotes a sum that he believes it to be when responding to a question on Twitter:

1m or so rising. https://t.co/8P59AL6ENC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 5, 2021

For a side like Liverpool, £1m is a fee/agreement that is hardly likely to break the bank for the Reds.

Added to that, it is also a fee that will likely represent a bargain based on the promise that 16-year-old Gordon has shown and the potential that he has ahead of him.

Have Derby County sold themselves short with a reported £1m sale of Kaide Gordon?