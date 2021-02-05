Corry Evans started his football career at Manchester United after moving there in 2005 from Greensland Boys.

He moved up through the age groups at Old Trafford but didn’t manage to break into the first-team set-up.

Corry Evans: loans, moves and Blackburn

Instead of making the breakthrough at Old Trafford, it was loans out of the Mancunians that he experienced to gain his first-team football.

First it was a month-long loan (Oct 2010-Nov 2010) to Carlisle United where he featured just once.

A longer loan (Jan 2011-May 2011) followed at Hull City before a permanent move that summer. In total, Evans ended up featuring in 97 games (six goals/three assists) for the Tigers before an August 2013 move to Blackburn came around.

In the seven-and-a-half years since arriving at Ewood Park, Evans has brought up a double century of appearances. In total, he has made 209 appearances, scoring five goals and creating eight assists.

The 30-year-old central midfielder is still in Rovers plans with seven Championship appearances this season although he does seem to have fallen out of Tony Mowbray’s plans somewhat having not made the squad since early November.

Corry Evans: facing a £37m teen starlet

As relayed by Lancashire Telegraph reporter Rich Sharpe on Twitter, Evans is due to return to face Manchester United U23s:

Corry Evans, as expected, gets a second run-out of the week for what is an otherwise inexperienced U23s side at Man United who include new signing Amad Diallo in their starting XI. Joe Nolan makes his first start for #Rovers U23s after two goals in three games off the bench. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) February 5, 2021

This was confirmed by MUTV’s Ben Ibson, also on Twitter:

#MUFC U23 team-news for the #PL2 Div 1 fixture against top of the league Blackburn Rovers. A certain Amad Diallo on show for his second game at this level. 7pm KO here at Leigh Sports Village, you can find the game live on #MUTV pic.twitter.com/cp4xFAJnlr — Ben Ibson (@Ben_Ibson) February 5, 2021

Ir will be a game where the veteran Evans comes up against the exciting talent of recent teen arrival Amad Diallo. Diallo arrived at Manchester United from Serie A side Atalanta in a £19m deal that could rise to £37m with accrued add-ons.