Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to a recent claim that owner Dejphon Chansiri ‘has been proven right over Tony Pulis’.

Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Pulis over a month ago now. Neil Thompson has since come in on a caretaker basis and managed to steady the ship, after what was a torrid tenure for Pulis.

Since, a lot has been said about Pulis and Chansiri, and the supposed disagreements that led to the Welshman’s sacking after just 45 days in charge of the club.

READ: Achraf Lazaar’s location update after Newcastle exit

One thing that can’t be debated though is how much Sheffield Wednesday have improved since Pulis’ dismissal. The Owls have won four of their last six in the Championship to give themselves a fighting chance of Championship survival this season.

In terms of results and saving Sheffield Wednesday’s season, Chansiri was right to sack Pulis. But the majority of fans feel that he was wrong to appoint Pulis in the first place.

See what some of these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the Chansiri claims: