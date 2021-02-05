Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to a recent claim that owner Dejphon Chansiri ‘has been proven right over Tony Pulis’.

Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Pulis over a month ago now. Neil Thompson has since come in on a caretaker basis and managed to steady the ship, after what was a torrid tenure for Pulis.

Since, a lot has been said about Pulis and Chansiri, and the supposed disagreements that led to the Welshman’s sacking after just 45 days in charge of the club.

One thing that can’t be debated though is how much Sheffield Wednesday have improved since Pulis’ dismissal. The Owls have won four of their last six in the Championship to give themselves a fighting chance of Championship survival this season.

In terms of results and saving Sheffield Wednesday’s season, Chansiri was right to sack Pulis. But the majority of fans feel that he was wrong to appoint Pulis in the first place.

See what some of these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the Chansiri claims:

I could’ve told him that a day before he appointed him and saved him 2 million quid. Hardly a surprise https://t.co/QCbwTdyjTD — Gurny (@Gurny21_) February 5, 2021

It’s like praising someone for getting rid of a broken car 40 days after they bought a broken car 🤣🤣 #swfc https://t.co/3LohFAggbu — Ben Woodcock (@Ben_Woody23) February 5, 2021

He’s not been proven right. He was wrong to appoint him in the first place. — Liam 🏠 (@LiamK2292) February 5, 2021

No he wasn’t, he was wrong for hiring him in the first place 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Nicholas James (@SWFCNick) February 5, 2021

How about he was proved wrong for hiring him in the first place. Everyone knew what to expect excerpt chansiri it would seem… — Garry Ferguson (@Owls1412) February 5, 2021

Would like to know how he got the job in the first place. No one wanted TP. Maybe badly advised? — Richard Woodhall (@rich_woodhall) February 5, 2021

Proven right he should never have appointed him in first place surely? — Lawrence (@twentyfiveyears) February 5, 2021