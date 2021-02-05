Stoke City have confirmed on their official club website that 22-year-old defender Harry Souttar has signed a new ‘multi-year’ deal with the Potters.

After spending the last season and a half on loan with Fleetwood Town, Souttar has managed to nail down a spot in the club’s starting 11 this campaign.

Across all competitions, the Australian international has made 26 appearances so far this campaign. Souttar has managed to provide two assists in the process, starting for Michael O’Neill’s side 21 times in the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the towering centre-back’s situation with the Potters.

The Championship club have moved to tie Souttar down to a new deal with the club. Stoke fail to mention the specific length of the 22-year-old’s new contract, but state it is a ‘multi-year’ deal.

Upon the announcement of Souttar’s new deal, Potters boss O’Neill spoke to the club’s official website. The 51-year-old expressed his delight over the agreement, saying:

“Harry has made a lot of progress this season and although he still has progress to make, it’s nice to have another young player who sees his long-term future here at Stoke City.”

With a new contract secured, Souttar will be looking to continue his run in the starting 11.

His loan spells away from the club have helped him settle into senior football, previously spending time with Ross County and the earlier mentioned Fleetwood.

Stoke City fans, are you happy with the fresh agreement for Souttar? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Happy to see Souttar sign a new deal?