QPR have confirmed on their official club website that 17-year-old striker Sinclair Armstrong has penned a new 18-month contract extension.

The R’s starlet has put pen to paper on a deal to keep him at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The agreement comes after Armstrong was linked with a move away from the club, amid claims of interest in the QPR man’s services.

A host of clubs were said keen on a deal for the 17-year-old striker. Premier League pair Manchester City and Crystal Palace were credited with interest, as were Scottish outfit Celtic.

The fresh agreement will keep Armstrong on the books until the summer of 2022. Not only that, but the deal holds the option of a further year, potentially keeping him at the club until 2023.

The attacker only put pen to paper on a short-term deal in October 2020. He linked up with Rangers from Irish side Shamrock Rovers, who he joined in 2017.

Now, after joining QPR in October, Armstrong’s long-term future has been secured. The striker will be looking to continue his strong performances for Paul Furlong’s Under-18s side, with a view to breaking into the Under-23s and, beyond that, the first-team.

Armstrong will be keen to emulate Eberechi Eze and Ilias Chair in breaking through the club’s youth academy.

Eze – who has since earned a move to Crystal Palace – became one of QPR’s star players upon emerging into the senior picture, while Belgian playmaker Chair has cemented a player in Mark Warburton’s side.

