Charlton Athletic new boy Diallang Jaiyesimi is now ‘available to play’ tomorrow, as confirmed on their official club website.

The winger is in line to make his debut away to Rochdale after joining the Addicks on deadline day.

Jaiyesimi, who is 22 years old, was signed by Lee Bowyer’s side on Monday after they triggered his release clause to lure him to the Valley from fellow League One side Swindon Town. He signed a three-and-a-half year contract.

The London club now have a decision to make as to whether to throw him straight in tomorrow or bring him off the bench.

Jaiyesimi only joined Swindon in July on a free transfer after he was released by Norwich City last summer and has scored four goals in 21 appearances so far this season for the Robins.

He spent time on loan there last term and helped them gain promotion from League Two.

Jaiyesimi started his career at Dulwich Hamlet before Norwich snapped him up in 2016. He went on to play three times for the Canaries first-team and also had loan spells away from Carrow Road at Grimsby Town and Yeovil Town to gain experience.

He is now in line to make his debut for Charlton tomorrow against Rochdale and their fans will be eager to see what he is like.

