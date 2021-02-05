Speaking to Wales Online, Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has said the club are unlikely to sign a free agent striker.

The Bluebirds’ attacking ranks are looking light, with the January transfer window shut.

Robert Glatzel departed to join FSV Mainz on loan for the rest of the season. The decision to let the German striker depart leaves Mick McCarthy with Kieffer Moore, January arrival Max Watters and academy graduate Mark Harris available as options upfront.

After trying and failing to bring in a replacement for Glatzel, the possibility of dipping into the free-agent market has been floated.

However, McCarthy has now distanced Cardiff City from a move for any free agents. Speaking to Wales Online, the manager said that it is “pretty unlikely” that a move for a free agent will be made. Here’s what he had to say:

“It is pretty unlikely. But if there was someone who was available who ticked all the boxes… well I say that, but if they did tick all the boxes they wouldn’t be available, would they?

“But if there was someone, because we are still a bit light, then we would consider it, yes.

“We have the players we’ve got, including Max Watters, Mark Harris, Rubin [Colwill], Isaak [Davies], whoever, the lads below have got to have the games.”

Moore has been Cardiff’s number one choice upfront this season. The Wales international has netted 10 goals in 22, starring for the Bluebirds. Prior to his loan departure, Glatzel appeared in 21 Championship games with the majority coming off the bench.

Watters has only made one appearance since his move from Crawley Town, while 22-year-old Harris has featured in 12 Championship games, playing both through the middle and on the left.

